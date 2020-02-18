I am Not Thinking About India Call-Up: Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz has been around the fringes of domestic cricket for half a decade and was tipped as the next big thing. But that was not to be as he switched from Mumbai to Uttar Pradesh for "better opportunities", only to see his career stall as he was not considered the fittest around.

"I was not getting opportunities. I was waiting for an opportunity. I was waiting for my time to come," he said.

On his shift to UP, he added, "My dad said so I went. I thought I had to come back to Mumbai to make a career. The UP team was not playing me so I had no choice.”