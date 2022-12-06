Hrishikesh Kanitkar Appointed Batting Coach of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Ramesh Powar Joins NCA

On the other hand, Powar moves over to men's cricket as a part of the restructured model of the BCCI.

"I have had an enriching experience in my stint as head coach of the senior women's team. Over the years I have worked closely with some of the stalwarts of the game and upcoming talents of the country," Powar said.

"With my new role at the NCA, I will be looking to take forward my experience over the years to help build talent for the future. I look forward to working in tandem with Mr. VVS Laxman for the further development of the game and bench strength," he added.

The 44-year-old will work alongside Laxman, who is the current head of cricket at the NCA after Rahul Dravid vacated the post to become India men's team's head coach.