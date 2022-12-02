BCCI Could Introduce Tactical Substitutes in IPL 2023 Season: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to introduce tactical substitutions and could make an appearance in the upcoming IPL 2023 season. The tactical substitutions concept was introduced by the BCCI for the first time during this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in October-November.

A report in ESPNCricinfo states that the BCCI has written to all 10 IPL franchises about introducing tactical substitution from IPL 2023 season. "Also note that from IPL 2023 Season a tactical/strategic concept will be introduced to add a new dimension to IPL, wherein one substitute player per team will be able to take a more active part in an IPL match. The regulations pertaining to the same will be issued shortly."