Series Loss to India Defining Moment of My Coaching Career: Langer

The 49-year-old compared it to another difficult phase of his life, when he was dropped as a player at the start of 2001 Ashes.

Used to playing at number three, Langer was picked to open the innings with Mathew Hayden later in the series which served as a turning point for him.

Langer's career was rechristened as he became the country's most successful opener, scoring 16 of his 23 Test centuries.