Series Loss to India Defining Moment of My Coaching Career: Langer
Australia's unprecedented home Test series defeat to India in served as a "wake-up call" for Justin Langer, who reckons the series will prove as the defining moment of his coaching career.
Without their star batsmen, the Australian side struggled to get back their footing with Langer at the helm.
However, the men from Down Under tasted their first Test series loss to India on home turf. Virat Kohli's men handed Australia an identical 2-1 defeat.
The 49-year-old compared it to another difficult phase of his life, when he was dropped as a player at the start of 2001 Ashes.
Used to playing at number three, Langer was picked to open the innings with Mathew Hayden later in the series which served as a turning point for him.
Langer's career was rechristened as he became the country's most successful opener, scoring 16 of his 23 Test centuries.
The former opener believes difficult situations are opportunities to learn lessons of life and shouldn't be squandered.
"In adversity, like in the great crisis we are going through right now (with the coronavirus). Like the crisis of the Australian cricket team wheut sandpaper on the ball, in adversity never waste it,” said Langer.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)