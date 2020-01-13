Himachal Girl Harleen Deol Elated to Be in T20 World Cup Squad

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) batter Harleen Deol has made to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup beginning in Australia from 21 February.

After Sushma Verma, Ranji player Harleen became the second cricketer groomed by the HPCA to represent the country in the World Cup.

"I am excited to be part of the World Cup and am looking forward to the tournament," Harleen, who is pursuing her graduation in MCM DAV College in Chandigarh, said.