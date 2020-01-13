Himachal Girl Harleen Deol Elated to Be in T20 World Cup Squad
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) batter Harleen Deol has made to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led 15-member India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup beginning in Australia from 21 February.
After Sushma Verma, Ranji player Harleen became the second cricketer groomed by the HPCA to represent the country in the World Cup.
"I am excited to be part of the World Cup and am looking forward to the tournament," Harleen, who is pursuing her graduation in MCM DAV College in Chandigarh, said.
"Our cricketers are performing consistently well at the national level and the day is not far when they will form the mainstay of the senior team in various formats," he said.
Dhumal said the infrastructure created by HPCA in the last 19 years has made this success possible.
Former HPCA chief Anurag Thakur had played a key role in creating modern sporting infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.
He had developed five stadiums, including the world-class showpiece stadium in Dharamsala, and one cricket academy in Shimla.
The Rs 100 crore stadium in Dharamsala first figured on the international cricket map in 2005 when it hosted a warm-up tie between the touring Pakistan and Indian Board President's XI.
Three players - Nikita Chauhan, Renuka Singh and Tanuja Kanwer - have been selected in India 'A' and India 'B' teams for the women's quadrangular series that has been announced by the BCCI.
