Harmanpreet, Bowlers Star as India Women Beat England by 5 Wickets

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur struck an unbeaten 42 following a fine bowling performance to set up India's thrilling five-wicket win over England in the first match of the women's triangular T20 series on Friday.

Indian spinners — Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Deepti Sharma (2/30) and left-armer Radha Yadav (1/33) — restricted England to 147/7 in 20 overs, while right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey (2/33) accounted for two at the Manuka Oval.

Harmanpreet took the chase deep after the Indian top order, including the 15-year-old Shafali Verma (30), Smriti Mandhana (15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) — squandered good starts.

Veda Krishnamurthy (7) and Taniya Bhatia (11) also failed to stay on the crease as England bowlers struck at regular intervals.