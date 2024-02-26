'Want Vihari To Lead Our Side,' Andhra Players Back Vihari, Want Him to Stay

Andhra batter Hanuma Vihari on Monday made shocking revelations about being forced to leave Andra's Ranji Trophy captaincy, after just one match of the ongoing season.

The former skipper took to social media to reveal that he was removed from the captaincy post after he shouted at the 17th player in the team, who was a politician's son. In his post, he has vowed to never play for Andhra in domestic cricket again.