Glenn McGrath Bats for ‘Traditional’ Five-Day Tests

Australia great Glenn McGrath on Thursday, 2 January backed the tradition of five-day Tests as the recent discussions around four-day matches have now become a talking point in the cricketing world.

The debate around four-day Test cricket has reignited after it came to the fore that the International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee is likely to consider four-day Test matches as being part of the World Test Championship from 2023.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sydney Test between Australia and New Zealand, McGrath, who featured in 124 Tests for his nation, said: "I'm very much a traditionalist. I like the game the way it is."