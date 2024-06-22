Giant Strides of Smriti Mandhana – From WPL Glory To Scoring Centuries for Fun

When Smriti Mandhana made her India debut as a 16-year-old in 2013, she wasn't completely convinced yet that cricket was her life's calling. In fact, just a year ago, she had decided to forgo science for her tenth standard boards, just so she could dedicate more time to the sport.

It was not until India's tour of England in 2014 that Mandhana placed all her eggs in the cricket basket, ditching the hotel management course she once wanted to pursue.