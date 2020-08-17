Dhoni One of The Best Leaders I Have Come Across: Gary Kirtsen

Gary Kirsten, who was the coach of the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, on Monday hailed MS Dhoni, saying it was a privilege for him to work with one of the best leaders that he came across.

Dhoni retired from international cricket last Saturday, thus bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning more than 16 years.

Kirsten, who was head coach of the Indian team from 2008 to 2011, on Monday expressed gratitude to Dhoni for all the good memories that he made during his tenure with the Indian team.