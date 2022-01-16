Virat Gives Up Test Captaincy: Ganguly, Yuvraj, Shastri, Richards Pay Tribute
In a shock announcement, Kohli said he was stepping down as the Indian Test cricket Captain.
Following Virat Kohli's shock decision to quit as captain of the Indian Test cricket team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday, 16 January, said that the Indian cricket had made "rapid strides" in all formats under Kohli's leadership, while adding that his decision was solely a "personal" one.
In a Twitter post, Ganguly also said he respects Kohli's decision and that he will continue to be "an important member" of the team.
Pathan, Yuvraj, Raina, and Others on Kohli
Not just Ganguly, several other legends in the cricket world, including Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, and others, reacted to the Kohli's shock decision.
Shastri, Sir Richards Laud Kohli's Tenure
While Ravi Shastri noted that "only a few have achieved" what Kohli could, Sir Vivian Richards said that his "name will be up there among the best leaders in world cricket."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.