Virat Gives Up Test Captaincy: Ganguly, Yuvraj, Shastri, Richards Pay Tribute

Following Virat Kohli's shock decision to quit as captain of the Indian Test cricket team, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Sunday, 16 January, said that the Indian cricket had made "rapid strides" in all formats under Kohli's leadership, while adding that his decision was solely a "personal" one.

In a Twitter post, Ganguly also said he respects Kohli's decision and that he will continue to be "an important member" of the team.