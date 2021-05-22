Ganguly Miffed at Removal of WV Raman as Women’s Coach: Report

It is noteworthy that some senior members of the team have reportedly complained about Raman but the BCCI president, who himself was a member of the CAC at one point, believes that Raman should have been persisted with. India did rally to the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, but the team had come a cropper against South Africa at home in March.



Those involved in women's cricket opine Ganguly should respect the decision of the CAC (comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik) and its functional autonomy. "He should know this himself that the CAC is an independent body," said a BCCI insider, well-acquainted with women's cricket, according to Cricbuzz.