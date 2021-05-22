Ganguly Miffed at Removal of WV Raman as Women’s Coach: Report
WV Raman has been replaced by Ramesh Powar as head coach of the Indian women’s team.
The non-retention of WV Raman for the position of head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team has not gone down well with BCCI President Saurav Ganguly. Cricbuzz reported that the board chief has written letters expressing reservation over the sacking of Raman, as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Ramesh Powar instead for the role.
The report claimed that Ganguly refrained from commenting on the selection of Powar but he did, however, convey surprise on how a coach, who guided the team to the final of the T20 World Cup, has not been awarded an extension.
It is noteworthy that some senior members of the team have reportedly complained about Raman but the BCCI president, who himself was a member of the CAC at one point, believes that Raman should have been persisted with. India did rally to the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020, but the team had come a cropper against South Africa at home in March.
Those involved in women's cricket opine Ganguly should respect the decision of the CAC (comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik) and its functional autonomy. "He should know this himself that the CAC is an independent body," said a BCCI insider, well-acquainted with women's cricket, according to Cricbuzz.
