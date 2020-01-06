Front Foot No Ball Technology Trials During WI-Ireland Series

The upcoming limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland will be contested along with trials for a technology that will authorise the third umpire to call front foot no balls, like during West Indies’s recent ODI and T20I tour of India.

The third umpire will monitor each ball for any front foot infringement and communicate it to the on-field umpire to call a no ball. The trial will be carried out in all three ODIs and three T20Is between the two sides.