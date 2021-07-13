1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma Passes Away
Yashpal Sharma not only was part of the 1983 World Cup team but was a selector in 2011.
Former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team in 1983, has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 66 years old.
Sharma suffered a heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.
He donned the India cap in 37 ODIs and 42 Tests and was a crucial part of the middle-order from 1979-83.
He also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008. While he was part of the World Cup winning team in 1983, he was also a selector when India won the 2011 World Cup on home soil.
The former Punjab cricketer made his Test debut in 1979 against England.
Yashpal scored 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties to his name at an average of over 33.
He made his ODI debut in 1978 against Pakistan and went on to play a number of valuable knocks for India in the middle order.
He was also instrumental in helping India reach the final of the 1983 World Cup after top scoring in the semi-final against England.
He is best remembered internationally for his performances in India's first World Cup win, in 1983. He aggregated 240 runs at an average of 34.28 to return as the second-highest scorer for India behind skipper Kapil Dev in the tournament.
Sharma had top-scored with 89 (off 120 balls) to help India make 262/8 in their 34-run victory over West Indies in their first match of the 1983 World Cup. That win in Manchester gave India the self-belief to go on and win the tournament.
