Fans React as India Win 2024 T20 World Cup Final Against South Africa

Fans and experts alike praised the team’s achievement. Here’s what they wrote.

The Men in Blue secured ICC glory with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup final at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June.

In their first-ever World Cup final appearance, the Proteas could only manage to score 169/8 in their chase of 177 runs.

As India ended an 11-year wait to claim an ICC trophy, fans and experts alike praised the team’s achievement.

Here’s what they wrote:

Topics:  T20 World Cup 2024 

