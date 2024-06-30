Fans React as India Win 2024 T20 World Cup Final Against South Africa

The Men in Blue secured ICC glory with a thrilling 7-run victory over South Africa in the Men’s T20 World Cup final at Barbados' Kensington Oval on Saturday, 29 June.

In their first-ever World Cup final appearance, the Proteas could only manage to score 169/8 in their chase of 177 runs.

As India ended an 11-year wait to claim an ICC trophy, fans and experts alike praised the team’s achievement.

Here’s what they wrote: