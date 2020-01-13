Evin Lewis Ton Helps West Indies Secure Whitewash Over Ireland

Left-handed batsman Evin Lewis scored a sizzling century after Hayden Walsh Jr. took four wickets as West Indies defeated Ireland by five wickets (DLS method) in the third and final ODI, thereby recording a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series.

Lewis made 102 — his third ton in this format as the home side powered to their revised target of 197 to win with 64 balls to spare at the Grenada National Stadium on Sunday.