European T20 Premier League Announces First Three Franchises

European T20 Premier League (ETPL), officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), today announced the owners of its first three franchises at an international press conference in Sydney, staged against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. The League confirmed Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Belfast as the first franchise cities to join the competition which is scheduled to begin in the late summer of 2026.

Amsterdam will be owned by a group led by Australian cricket great Steve Waugh , former Australian captain and World Cup-winning leader, alongside Jamie Dwyer , five-time World Player of the Year and Olympic gold medallist, and Tim Thomas , former CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations and former Partner at KPMG Australia.