IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly Aspires to Emulate Idol Shaun Marsh for Punjab Kings

The erstwhile Kings XI Punjab boasted a constellation of superstars in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Led by Yuvraj Singh — then at the absolute peak of his powers — the squad featured marquee names such as Irfan Pathan, Brett Lee, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.

Yet, the player who outshone everyone — not just in KXIP, but in the entire competition — was a 24-year-old Australian who had not even made his debut for the Baggy Greens. With 616 runs, which included five half-centuries and a century, the maiden IPL edition belonged unequivocally to a certain Shaun Marsh.