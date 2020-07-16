England vs West Indies 2nd Test: How to Watch Match LIVE Online  

As the COVID-19 pandemic still surges across the world, the England Vs West Indies players will walk out on Thursday, 16 July, at Old Tafford, Manchester England.

After an incredible defeat, England is coming back with a stronger batting line-up with Joe Root back in the mix. Along with Zack Crawley, Ben Stokes, Root's presence in the line-up will certainly give England a leg-up.

With the Southampton win on its back, West Indies is unlikely to change their starting eleven. The next few days may set the team on the path to win the series.

England and West Indies Test Team Squads

England Test Squad: Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Joe Root, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.