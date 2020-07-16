England vs West Indies 2nd Test: How to Watch Match LIVE Online
With Joe Root back in the lineup, England has a chance to redeem itself and bring the series tally to 1-1
As the COVID-19 pandemic still surges across the world, the England Vs West Indies players will walk out on Thursday, 16 July, at Old Tafford, Manchester England.
After an incredible defeat, England is coming back with a stronger batting line-up with Joe Root back in the mix. Along with Zack Crawley, Ben Stokes, Root's presence in the line-up will certainly give England a leg-up.
With the Southampton win on its back, West Indies is unlikely to change their starting eleven. The next few days may set the team on the path to win the series.
England and West Indies Test Team Squads
England Test Squad: Ben Stokes(Captain), James Anderson, Joe Root, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
West Indies Test squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.
When Will England Vs West Indies 2nd Test Match Start?
The match will be held on 16 July 2020.
Where is the match being held?
The match will be played at the Old Tafford in Southampton, England
What time does the match begin?
The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The toss will begin at 3 pm.
Where to watch England Vs West Indies Test Match on TV?
Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD will be broadcasting the match.
Where to watch the England Vs West Indies Test Match Online, Live Streaming?
The match will be live streamed on SonyLiv.
