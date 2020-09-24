Sarah Glenn Stars in England’s Win as They Go up 2-0 Against WI  

England bowlers came out with a brilliant performance as they helped their team secure a 47-run win against West Indies women and take a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series.

Batting first, England women managed to score 151/8, despite a top score of just 26 on Wednesday evening. Put into bat, Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt got off to a strong start as they put on 30 runs in the first three overs. However, Shakera Selman gave just four runs in her first over and had the priced scalp of Beaumont who was caught at mid-on after scoring 21.

After the end of the powerplay, West Indies put themselves on top as Stephanie Taylor had Nat Sciver stumped before a mix-up allowed Deandra Dottin to run out Wyatt.