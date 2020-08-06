ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?

Pakistan were 139/2 at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against England after the third session got largely washed out as only eight overs could be bowled in it. At the draw of stumps, free-flowing Babar Azam was unbeaten on 69 off 100 balls with a resilient Shan Masood (46* off 152 balls) for company.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan were off to a steady start as openers Masood and Abid Ali saw off the early threat from veteran new-ball bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England captain Joe Root introduced the slippery Archer and it worked as the pacer rattled Ali's stumps with a full delivery after setting him up with a barrage of bouncers in the previous over. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali soon joined the opener as he was trapped in front by Woakes, failing to open his account.