ENG vs PAK 1st Test Day 2 LIVE: How to Watch Cricket Match Online?
Pakistan were 139/2 at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against England after the third session got largely washed out as only eight overs could be bowled in it. At the draw of stumps, free-flowing Babar Azam was unbeaten on 69 off 100 balls with a resilient Shan Masood (46* off 152 balls) for company.
Electing to bat first, Pakistan were off to a steady start as openers Masood and Abid Ali saw off the early threat from veteran new-ball bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad.
England captain Joe Root introduced the slippery Archer and it worked as the pacer rattled Ali's stumps with a full delivery after setting him up with a barrage of bouncers in the previous over. Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali soon joined the opener as he was trapped in front by Woakes, failing to open his account.
Here is all you need to know about the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match:
When and what time will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 match take place?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match will start at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday, 6 August.
Where will the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match be held?
Which channel will telecast the England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 match will be aired live on Fancode app. It will be also be live on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.
How to watch the live streaming of England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match?
The England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 match will be aired live on Fancode app.
What are the squads for England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 2 Match?
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Ireland: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq,Haris Sohail/Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas
