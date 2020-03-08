Dream Come True for Me: Megan Schutt on Winning the T20 World Cup

Taking the final wicket to seal ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory for Australia is a moment Megan Schutt is going to savour for a lifetime.

Schutt took four for 18, including the final scalp of Poonam Yadav, as Australia stormed to an 85-run victory over India to seal their fifth Women's T20 World Cup title and first on home soil in front of a packed-out MCG.

The pace bowler finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker despite not taking any in the opener against India and said she couldn't think of any better way than finishing her run than by getting the upper hand over her closest rival.