Afridi, Akhtar, to Buttler: MS Dhoni’s On-Field Rivals Pay Tribute

Nearly 400 days since he played his last match for India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, has made people across the world lament the end of an era.

Cricketers from different countries, who are rivals on the field, shared memories, hailing him as India’s most illustrious captain, distinguished wicketkeeper and also as one of the most destructive batsmen the world has ever seen.

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar posted a video describing Dhoni as, “A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played.”