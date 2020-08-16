Afridi, Akhtar, to Buttler: MS Dhoni’s On-Field Rivals Pay Tribute
Cricketers across the world shared memories calling Dhoni India’s most illustrious captain.
Nearly 400 days since he played his last match for India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket, has made people across the world lament the end of an era.
Cricketers from different countries, who are rivals on the field, shared memories, hailing him as India’s most illustrious captain, distinguished wicketkeeper and also as one of the most destructive batsmen the world has ever seen.
Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar posted a video describing Dhoni as, “A man, an era, a person who changed the way the sport was played.”
Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram called Dhoni one of his favourites as he pointed out his contributions to the game.
“He was someone who came, played and conquered. Won India T20 World Cup World Cup and champions trophy. Loved his daring style, never afraid of the opposition. Go well Mahi, whatever you do in life,” he tweeted.
Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja too tweeted about what a great leader and entertainer Dhoni is.
Australian cricketer David Warner took to Instagram to share a picture of the cricketer with the caption, “One of the coolest guys I’ve played against on the park.”
English right-hand batsman Jos Buttler posted a photo with Dhoni on the field, with the caption, “A hero of mine and so many millions more all around the world.”
Australian cricketer Shane Watson called Dhoni a tough opponent and said how it has been a ‘real treat’ playing with him for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi called him a ‘true legend of Indian cricket.’
Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan shared a photo on Instagram, hailing him as a ‘great leader and finisher.’
Australian cricketer Steve Smith congratulated Dhoni on his career and said he was ‘a tough opponent’ and a player he always admired.
Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews too congratulated Dhoni and wished him the best for the future.
