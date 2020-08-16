Every Record MS Dhoni Holds, On The Day Of His Intl Retirement

The moment cricket fans in India had been dreading for well over a year eventually came at roughly 7:30pm on India’s 74th Independence Day. On 15 August, MS Dhoni – who hadn’t played any international cricket since India’s exit in the World Cup semi-final more than twelve months ago – announced he was bidding adieu to international cricket.

There was no build up to the announcement and it did not come through a press meet or release from the BCCI; instead, in his signature style, it was a social media post that got the cricket world buzzing and sent cricket media into a frenzy.