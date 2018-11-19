Don’t Tell Mithali Raj She Can’t, Because She Will

(On Mithali Raj’s 38th birthday, The Quint is republishing this piece from its archives. Originally published on 19 November 2018.)

“The Question Isn't Who Is Going to Let Me, It's Who Is Going to Stop Me” – Ayn Rand

When India made it to the semis of the ICC Women's World Twenty20 in 2010, Mithali Raj was carrying the Indian batting line-up on her shoulders. Her campaign began with a 44-run knock against New Zealand, followed by an unbeaten 33 against Pakistan and an unbeaten 52 against Sri Lanka. A minor blip on her side against Australia in the semi-final and India went crashing out of the tournament.

Eight years later, she was geared up to right the wrongs of their last World T20 visit to the Caribbean. But things had changed around her. The Rumeli Dhars and the Sulakshana Naiks were no longer around. Even the ever-present Jhulan Goswami had decided to hang her boots from the shortest format of the game. Mithali, now, was the senior-most player in the team.

But more importantly, the Smriti Mandhanas and the Harmanpreet Kaurs were now the rising stars of Team India.