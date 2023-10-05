Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Standings After NZ Beat ENG by 9 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Day 1 After England vs New Zealand Match: As per the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule, the Cricket World Cup matches commenced from today on Thursday, 5 October 2023 with an opening match of England vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After every match, the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table will be updated as per the ICC rules. The winning team will be awarded with two points while the losing team will not get any points. In case a match finishes in a tie or is incomplete due to bad weather or any other reason, one point will be given to both the playing teams. However, a super over will be bowled if there is a tie in the final or knockout match. Apart from the points table, the net run rate (NRR) of each teams will also be updated daily.
After winning today's match New Zealand is now at the top position of ICC Men's Cricket Standings Table with a net run rate of 2.149. England on the other hand has moved down to the bottom position.
Updated Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table After England vs New Zealand
New Zealand won the match against England by 9 wickets. Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway scored centuries. Check this space regularly for latest updates on Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table.
Check out the Cricket World Cup 2023 points table on Day 1 After New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets today on Thursday, 5 October 2023.
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Tied
|Net Run Rates (NRR)
|Points
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2.149
|2
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.149
|0
