Women’s T20 at CWG Played a Key Role in Getting Cricket Berth in LA'28 Olympics

Campriani said that cricket's growth as the fastest-growing sport in the world, the success of its professional leagues and its marketability in the United States were the other factors that convinced them.

"It's a game-changer for the Olympic movement. It's a win-win scenario not only for the IOC and the cricket community but also for LA 28. The idea was to create a perfect combination of American sports to be showcased to the world, but also introduce global sports that are not as developed in the US market," he said.

"The stars have aligned, with the Major League Cricket that started this year as well as the T20 World Cup coming in 2024. It's going to be interesting to see what are the venues available, after the legacy of the T20 World Cup. We're still committed to not building a new permanent venue for the Games. We want to leverage that legacy. I was lucky enough to do my observation at the CWG last year. We're really excited. This decision is specific for LA 28, but you have Brisbane 2032 around the corner," said Campriani, who said they will have a huge schedule to manage with 35 sports, 28 regular and five additional along with Weightlifting and modern pentathlon getting approval.