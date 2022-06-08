Cricket Fraternity Hails 'Inspiration' Mithali Raj as She Announces Retirement

India wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote, "In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj."

Flamboyant India opener Shikhar Dhawan said, "Congratulations on a marvelous career @M_Raj03. You've been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead."

Former India batter and NCA head VVS Laxman tweeted, "To play for India is a dream a very few fulfil and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03."

Former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You've inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. #mithaliraj."

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was at his quirky best as he posted a tweet for Mithali. He said, "Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive:) That's how long she served Indian Cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj02. Good luck for your second innings."