Cricket Australia Hopeful of Hosting T20 World Cup in Oct-Nov

While there is speculation that the IPL, which has been postponed for the time being, might take the T20 World Cup's slot, CA said the host country is ready to conduct the event even in empty stadiums if that's what guidelines demand.

The CA admitted that there have been major financial repercussions of the pandemic.

"Even though CA was able to complete a bulk of its 2019-20 season before the coronavirus crisis hit, the subsequent downturn has brought the indefinite postponement of cricket and other sports worldwide, which has in turn severely disrupted commercial partners and other revenue streams," it stated.