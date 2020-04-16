Cricket Australia Hopeful of Hosting T20 World Cup in Oct-Nov
Cricket Australia on Thursday laid off majority of its staff till June 30 as it battled a financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic but remained hopeful of the T20 World Cup in October-November, followed by the India tour being held on schedule.
The Australian financial year starts on July 1 and ends on June 30, which means that employees have been laid off for a period of two and half months.
While there is speculation that the IPL, which has been postponed for the time being, might take the T20 World Cup's slot, CA said the host country is ready to conduct the event even in empty stadiums if that's what guidelines demand.
The CA admitted that there have been major financial repercussions of the pandemic.
"Even though CA was able to complete a bulk of its 2019-20 season before the coronavirus crisis hit, the subsequent downturn has brought the indefinite postponement of cricket and other sports worldwide, which has in turn severely disrupted commercial partners and other revenue streams," it stated.
The CA has followed in the footsteps of the Australian Football League and the National Rugby League in laying of staff till June 30.
"...CA has followed the lead of the Australian Football League and National Rugby League in reducing its workforce to a skeleton staff until June 30 when more will be known about restrictions brought about by the virus, and the economic picture is potentially clearer," it stated.
