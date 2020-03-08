‘Proud’ Virat Kohli Confident Indian Team Will Bounce Back

India, playing in their first Women's T20 World Cup final, had no answer to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) before folding to 99 all out at the hands of seamer Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen. They lost by 85 runs.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir hailed the fact that so many people watched the final at the MCG and also said it is a victory for every girl who broke the glass ceiling.