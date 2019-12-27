Climate Change Threat To Boxing Day Tests in Australia: Reports

One of the most famous fixtures in world cricket, the Boxing Day Test played in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, could soon be under threat from climate change, a new report has suggested.

In decades to come, extreme heat will eventually make the yearly match which sees Australia take on a visiting nation at the MCG a thing of the past, according to Monash University's Climate Change Communication Research Hub.

"Despite the extensive heat management resources available to professional teams, continuing to play the Boxing Day Test in its current format at the end of December will expose players and fans to unprecedented levels of extreme heat," ABCnews quoted the report as saying.