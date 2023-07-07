Axed From Test Team, Cheteshwar Pujara Responds With Century in Duleep Trophy

Only a couple of weeks after he found himself axed from the Indian Test squad, Cheteshwar Pujara exhibited his calibre once again by scoring a gritty century in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. Facing a formidable Central Zone bowling unit, featuring the likes of Avesh Khan and Shivam Mavi, Pujara scored his century in a crucial juncture of the game, with his teammates struggling to tackle the tricky KSCA Cricket Ground pitch in Alur.

Pujara, once regarded as India’s most reliable batter in Tests, recently found himself surplus to requirement in the national set-up. Following a difficult outing in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final, wherein he scored 41 runs in the two innings combined against Australia, Pujara was dropped from the Test squad for the West Indies series, with new faces being given an opportunity.