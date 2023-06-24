Gavaskar, Harbhajan Criticise Pujara's Exclusion From Test Squad vs West Indies

However, the news of Pujara’s absence from the Test squad hasn’t sat well with the legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Condemning his exclusion, Gavaskar told Sports Today, “Why has he been dropped? Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures. He has been a loyal servant of India cricket. A loyal and quiet servant. A loyal and quiet achiever. But because he does not have millions of followers on platforms who will make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him. That is something beyond understanding. What is the criteria of dropping him and keeping the others who failed? I do not know because nowadays, there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman.”

He further added, “He has been playing country cricket. So, he has played a lot of red-call cricket and he knows what it is about. Today, people can play till they are 39-40 years old and as long as you are producing runs, I do not think age should be a factor. Apart from (Ajinkya) Rahane, the batting completely failed. Why Pujara has been made the fall guy is something the selectors will have to explain.”