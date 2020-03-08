Can’t Blame Shafali for T20 World Cup Final Loss, Says Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet Kaur says Shafali Verma struggled to bounce back after dropping Alyssa Healy but refused to blame the teenager for defeat in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final.

India, playing in their first Women's T20 World Cup Final, had no answer to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) before folding to 99 all out at the hands of seamer Megan Schutt and spinner Jess Jonassen.

Shafali, who ends with the highest strike rate of any batter to face more than 50 balls at the event, dropped Healy on nine in the first over and only made two in the reply.

But this setback will only serve as a learning experience in the eyes of the India captain.