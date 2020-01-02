Bushfires Beyond Words, Firefighters are Real Heroes: Warner

Australia opener David Warner on Thursday, 2 January hailed the firefighters currently working day and night to douse the flames of the devastating bushfires, saying they are the real heroes.

With many parts of the country in the grip of devastating fires, the third Test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting Friday will be played amid smoke from the nation's unfolding bushfire crisis.

Warner shared a horrific picture of a person with a dog watching the devastating forest fire and said: "I just saw this picture and I'm still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do."