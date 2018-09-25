Bishan Bedi – They Don’t Make ‘Em Like Him Anymore

Leader of Men

When he did take over as captain full-time in 1975-76, there were traces of the Tiger’s influence there as well. Bedi was one of the boys, always prepared as he was to get his hands dirty. His three years as captain may have lasted just 22 Test matches, but they were the most eventful.

It started off in New Zealand, but his leadership came to the fore in West Indies in 1976 when his batting line-up bore the brunt of their pace battery. West Indies were chastened by India chasing down a record 406 at Trinidad and followed it up with a barrage from their pacemen at Jamaica. India was left with no batsmen, with half the side either injured or in the hospital. Bedi declared the innings in protest to protect his spinners.

Later that year, he accused England paceman John Lever of using Vaseline to polish the ball during their tour to India in 1976-77. Bedi paid for this accusation dearly. India lost the series, and Bedi lost his Northamptonshire county contract after six uninterrupted years!

His most famous battle as captain came in 1977-78 against a second-string Australia side. India almost chased down 400-plus targets again. India let slip an opportunity to chase down the massive targets twice in that series, to eventually lose it 2-3. It was then considered a missed opportunity for India to win a series in Australia.

His final moment as captain came in Pakistan in that graveyard of a series for the spin quartet. Bedi’s action to concede an ODI, with India needing just 23 runs off 14 balls, to protest against Sarfaraz Nawaz’s bouncers, earned him the dubious distinction of being the first to do so.

But Bedi’s leadership left a mark. Someone like Kapil Dev would later write about how Bedi’s ability to break ranks endeared him to the younger lot. He was always someone who was ready for a fight.