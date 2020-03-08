Australia Win T20 World Cup - Big Stats and Records From The Final

Defending champion Australia claimed their fifth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The International Cricket Council had been hoping to set a world record for the biggest attendance at a women’s sporting event, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The crowd figure of 86,174 fell short of the 90,185 fans who attended the world cup soccer women’s final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.

But that in no way came in the way of the Aussie charge as Meg Lanning’s team impressed the home crowd and looked in control of the game almost through the entire game.