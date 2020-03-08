Australia Win T20 World Cup - Big Stats and Records From The Final
Defending champion Australia claimed their fifth Women’s Twenty20 World Cup title after thrashing India by 85 runs in Sunday’s final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The International Cricket Council had been hoping to set a world record for the biggest attendance at a women’s sporting event, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The crowd figure of 86,174 fell short of the 90,185 fans who attended the world cup soccer women’s final between the United States and China in Pasadena, California, in 1999.
But that in no way came in the way of the Aussie charge as Meg Lanning’s team impressed the home crowd and looked in control of the game almost through the entire game.
Here’s a look at some of the big records from the game:
- Australia's triumph by 85 runs is the biggest by any team in terms of runs in the T20 World Cup Final.
- Alyssa Healy (75) has posted her 12th fifty in T20Is- her fifth fifty in a T20 World Cup.
- Healy's innings is her second highest in World T20I - the highest being 83 vs Bangladesh at Canberra on February 27, 2020.
- Healy has completed her 2,000 runs in Twenty20 - her tally being 2060 at an average of 25.43. She is the eleventh woman player to accomplish the feat in Twenty20 - the second Australian player after Meg Lanning (2788).
- Healy's ninth player of the match award is her first against India in T20Is.
- Beth Mooney (78 not out) has posted her ninth fifty in Twenty20 - her second highest in a T20 World Cup, behind the 81 vs Bangladesh at Canberra on February 27, 2020.
- For the first time in a T20 World Cup final that both the opening batters posted 75+ scores in the same innings.
- Mooney finished as the leading run-getter in the just concluded competition - 259 (64.75), including three fifties, in six matches.
- Megan Schutt took 13 wickets at 10.30 runs apiece in six matches - the most by a bowler in this tournament.
- Megan Schutt (4/18) has produced her career-best bowling performance in T20Is, outstripping the 4 for 22 vs England at Sydney on November 17, 2017. These are her only two four-wicket hauls in this format.
Indian Stars
- Despite a 2 in the final, 16-year-old Shafali Verma emerged as India’s highest-scorer in the tournament with 163 runs from 5 innings.
- She is also the fifth highest-scorer across teams, having played one match less than table-topper Beth Mooney with her 259 runs.
- Poonam Yadav was India’s higest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in 5 outings.
- She finished the World Cup as the second-highest wicket-taker behind Megan Schutt who picked 13 wickets in 6 matches.
