Be Patient, Don’t Rush Comeback: Zaheer Khan to Hardik Pandya
Former India speedster Zaheer Khan on Monday advised injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya to be patient and not rush his comeback from a back injury.
Pandya has been out of action since September and underwent a surgery for an acute lower-back injury in October. The 26-year-old, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is not expected to make a comeback before the cash-rich T20 league, which gets underway on 29 March.
Zaheer is director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians.
"You have to be patient through that process and you have to listen to the team which is around you — the support staff, be it your doctor, your physio, your trainers. Those are the key people one should communicate with and control the controllable.
"I have always been advising everyone in the same fashion: you have to take your time; you cannot be impatient and rush your comeback. It's about when you come back, it should be in for a long haul," he said.
Asked if he has spoken to Pandya recently, Zaheer said: "I have (spoken to him). I will say this to anyone who is a sportsman and is going through an injury phase. It's frustrating at times when you're away from the game, but it's very important to stay patient and control things in your control. It's about listening to your body..."
He also rated India's recent 5-0 T20 triumph in New Zealand as a huge achievement.
"New Zealand was having a tough time; they tried to find answers to beat this Indian team. But I feel 5-0 victory is a huge achievement. They should take a lot of pride from what they have done from the New Zealand.
Asked whether injury to senior pacer Ishant Sharma could affect the India attack in New Zealand, Zaheer said there was no need to worry as the bench-strength was good. Ishant, who had twisted his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game, is unlikely to recover in time for the Test series beginning 21 February.
