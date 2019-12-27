BCCI Twisting Facts to Mislead Pak Fans Over Bangla T20s: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is giving false and misleading impression about Pakistan players being ignored for the T20 games between the Asia XI and World XI, being organised by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to celebrate the birth centenary of 'Bongobondhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh.

The two matches, which are said to be given an official status by the International Cricket Council (ICC), are scheduled for 16 and 20 March in Dhaka under the umbrella of BCB and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

According to a report in the Dawn, the PCB has said the matter was discussed at an ACC meeting where the Pakistan board had informed their Bangladesh counterpart that they were willing to allow its players as long as the dates were altered to avoid a clash with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020.