BCCI to Investigate Matter of Journalist's Messages to Wriddhiman Saha: Reports

While the Indian men’s cricket team won a T20 series against West Indies by a 3-0 margin at Eden Gardens, a series of rude messages from a journalist to a cricketer had forced focus to get diverted a bit.

One of India’s best wicket-keeepers, Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday had tweeted a screenshot of messages that a journalist had sent him. The messages, which were quite rude, seemed to be demanding an exclusive interview.

On Monday morning, reports filtered in, that the BCCI had sought details about the unnamed journalist and a thorough investigation would happen into the matter. The BCCI intends to delve deep into the matter, and are also looking to find out if any other cricketer has faced similar issues.