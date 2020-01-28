Watch: Ravi Yadav Creates a Unique Record in First-Class Cricket
Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Ravi Yadav on Monday, 27 January became the first bowler in first-class cricket history to claim a hat-trick in the first over of his debut game.
Ravi achieved the feat in a first-class match against his native state Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav dismissed UP’s Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi off successive deliveries to complete his first ever hattrick.
BCCI tweeted the video of the young lad’s achievement on their official twitter handle.
First, Juyal edged Yadav’s delivery, handing an easy catch to the wicketkeeper Ajay Rohera.
Juyal was followed by his teammates Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi in the next two balls. Both the batsman could’t judge the inswing and were late to bring their bat down to the ball which sent their stumps flying in the air.
Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh had bowled Madhya Pradesh out for 230 in the first innings. However, Yadav's hat-trick reduced Uttar Pradesh to 22/3 at stumps on the opening day.
