Watch: Ravi Yadav Creates a Unique Record in First-Class Cricket

Madhya Pradesh fast bowler Ravi Yadav on Monday, 27 January became the first bowler in first-class cricket history to claim a hat-trick in the first over of his debut game.

Ravi achieved the feat in a first-class match against his native state Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav dismissed UP’s Aryan Juyal, Ankit Rajpoot and Sameer Rizvi off successive deliveries to complete his first ever hattrick.

BCCI tweeted the video of the young lad’s achievement on their official twitter handle.