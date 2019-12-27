Sourav: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Critics Don’t Understand What It Is

Sourav Ganguly: The criticism is because people don’t understand what conflict of interest is. There’s a big problem in India – that even if you don’t understand some of the situations, you put your view in it. If you go through the Supreme Court’s conflict of interest clauses, you’ll understand what conflict of interest is all about.

It should only be for administrators who are actually responsible for making decisions. For others, who are selected or employed, I don't think it should be (an issue). The CoA before finishing their tenure has put forward these issues to the court, and it's not us, the new office-bearers who have done so.