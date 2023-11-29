BCCI Offer Men's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a Contract Extension

The dust around the defeat in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 has settled, with some members of the squad playing the ongoing home T20I series against Australia.

While the team is being coached in the interim by VVS Laxman, it looks like the BCCI is keen to have Rahul Dravid continue at the helm as they're believed to have offered him a contract extension last week. The former Indian captain's tenure with the Indian men's team started after the 2021 T20 World Cup and ended with the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.