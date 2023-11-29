Join Us On:
BCCI Offer Men's Head Coach Rahul Dravid a Contract Extension

Rahul Dravid has been offered a contract extension by the BCCI following the end of his contract after the WC.

The dust around the defeat in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023 has settled, with some members of the squad playing the ongoing home T20I series against Australia.

While the team is being coached in the interim by VVS Laxman, it looks like the BCCI is keen to have Rahul Dravid continue at the helm as they're believed to have offered him a contract extension last week. The former Indian captain's tenure with the Indian men's team started after the 2021 T20 World Cup and ended with the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

The ongoing five match T20I series against Australia currently stands at 2-1 to the home side with Suryakumar Yadav leading the team as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested.

If Dravid does accept the contract extension, his first assignment will be December’s tour of South Africa that includes 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches. With yet another World Cup next year – the T20 World Cup hosted by West Indies and the USA in June – focus for Dravid and the team will shift from the ODI format to the shortest format of the game.

Topics:  Rahul Dravid 

