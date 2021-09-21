Attractive Match Fee But Why no Contracts For Domestic Cricketers?

Players commit their availability to play, and agree to meet standards of fitness and general conduct laid down. State associations commit to provide the tools (equipment, coaching, training facilities) required by professional athletes.

With this pact, overall standards rise, which is why domestic contracts are the norm in other major cricket-playing nations. They've existed for years in Australia and England and recently even Pakistan’s 198 domestic cricketers across six first-class sides were brought into the contract system.

On assuming office, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had announced that implementing domestic contracts was a priority but almost two years down the line, the BCCI’s non-movement on this matter is difficult to understand.

Could money be a factor because contracts across 38 Ranji teams (with women and U-25 teams) would cost a bomb?

Yes, and no.

On a quick calculation, contracts should cost not more than Rs 150 crore a year, which is a lot of money. The counter-argument is that it is small money in the context of the riches IPL spins – the BCCI nets 150 crore (from media and sponsorship revenue) from just two IPL games.

So why not utilise the quickest format of the game, to empower the disciples of the oldest and longest formats?