BCCI's New 'Pay Equity Policy' Hardly Historic, But a Step in Right Direction

From August 1997 to the end of 2004, a group of India’s male players kept engaging with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over what was then called graded payments.

The plan was to secure the future of the Indian team, with the women not being under the umbrella of the BCCI then. It took long parleys between Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble on one side and Ratnakar Shetty, the former BCCI General Manager, on the other side to get some discussions going.