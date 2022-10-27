Does BCCI’s 'Pay Equity Policy' Really Eradicate the Gender Divide in Cricket?

"BCCI implements pay equity policy for Women Cricketers," read the subject line of the board's official press statement made on Friday afternoon, igniting celebrations across social media with 'finally' being the running theme of the posts.

“The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Indian Cricket,” elaborated board secretary Jay Shah on social media.

Under the new structure, members of India's women's cricket team will receive Rs 15 lakh for each Test they play, Rs 6 lakh for every ODI and Rs 3 lakh for every T20I - the same match fees as their male counterparts.