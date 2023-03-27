BCCI Annual Contracts: Jadeja Promoted to Highest Grade, Rahane & Ishan Dropped

After a gap of two years, the BCCI finally announced the Indian men's national team's central contracts with quite a few expected changes. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been promoted to the highest A+ grade which also features Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

There are four grades in the BCCI's contract list for male players with 'A+' players on Rs 7 crore retainers, 'A' players earning Rs 5 crore, 'B' players making Rs 3 crore, and 'C' players taking home Rs 1 crore a season. The contract's cycle is from October 2022 to September 2023.