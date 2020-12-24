BCCI Approves 10 Team IPL From 2022 in AGM in Ahmedabad: Reports

On the eve of the all-important AGM in Ahmedabad, the Indian Cricketers' Association nominated former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the IPL Governing Council. Ojha has been part of the Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians squads in the IPL, with his last appearance in the league coming in the first match of MI's title winning season in 2015.

Reports earlier in November had indicated that the Adani Group, owned by Gautam Adani, and RPSG, owned by Sanjeev Goenka, had emerged as front runners to own additional IPL teams. Goenka had earlier owned a team, the Rising Pune Supergiant, that competed the 2016 and 2017 IPL when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned from IPL due to the spot-fixing controversy.

Adani has publicly shown interest in owning an IPL team in the past. It was widely reported ahead of the AGM that that most of the stakeholders feel that having a nine or 10-team IPL in 2021 will be a hasty decision with the new franchises getting very little time to build a competitive team and with the logistics also being a cause of concern.

PTI further reported that that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Rajeev Shukla was officially appointed as the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

The report also added that the BCCI’s general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board while Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body.

