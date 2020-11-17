Adani, RPSG Emerge Favourites to Own IPL Teams

Adani Group, owned by Gautam Adani, and RPSG, owned by Sanjeev Goenka, have emerged as front runners to own additional Indian Premier League (IPL) teams. The IPL currently comprises eight franchises.

Talks have been going on for a ninth IPL team, but there is a possibility that both groups could get to own teams taking the count of number of teams to 10 in the lucrative league.

The Motera Stadium, near Ahmedabad, getting a makeover with an increased capacity is likely to be a base for an IPL team.