BCCI Announce Pay Hike & COVID-19 Compensation for Domestic Cricketers

In what is some good news for India’s domestic cricketers, the BCCI have announced a pay hike and compensation for the 2020-21 season which was hit by COVID-19. The decision was taken during Monday's Apex Council meet.

Senior men’s domestic cricketers will now earn Rs 40,000 (up to 20 matches), Rs 50,000 (21 to 40 matches), and Rs 60,000 (more than 40 matches). For those in the reserves, the fees are halved. Earlier, the senior domestic men’s cricketers (playing XI) earn Rs 35,000 per match for Ranji Trophy or Vijay Hazare Trophy. For the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays players Rs 17,500 per game.

"Compensation for Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s (2020-21 Season) – The cricketers who participated in 2019-20 BCCI Domestic Cricket Season – will get 50 per cent match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation," a BCCI statement read.

For the women cricketers (playing XI), who were previously earning Rs 12,500, they will now be paid Rs 20,000 at the senior level. The U-23 and U-19/U-16 players have had their pay hiked from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000. There though isn’t a first class competition for the women in India.